Peter Okoye signs new act, Singah, to label

Nigerian singer and one half of the defunct group, Psquare, Peter Okoye, now known as Mr. P, has signed a new act, Singah, to his imprint, PClassic Records.

Mr. P made the announcement to his over 3 million fans on Instagram. The post was regrammed by the new signee.

“Morning guys! Pls welcome @official_singah to PClassic Records. Singer+Songwriter+Producer+Showmanship= 🚀💨🔥🚀💨🔥🚀💨🔥 @official_singah 2018 is so ready for you!👍🏾👊🏾 #PClassicRecords #KingOfEmpire👑#KingOfAllP’s Cc @donflexx @kaykayade @kaelzbeatz @djswitch_ @papiijameh 🎼🎤🎼🎤🎼🎤SINGAH!” he said.

The new deal comes shortly after Mr P served fans and music lovers with a new banger titled “For My Head” followed by befitting visuals.

In October, Mr P also scored a big one as he signed a digital distribution deal with Empire.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the duo in an ugly breakup triggered an altercation at their lawyer’s office.

The bitter truth of their separation was confirmed when they put their jointly owned multimillion naira mansion for sale.

