Osinbajo applauds Wizkid, Davido on MOBO win

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday applauded Nigerian music superstars Ayo Balogun, a.k.a Wizkid, and David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, for emerging winners of the 2017 MOBO Awards.

Wizkid won the Best International Act, while Davido won the Best African Act at the 22nd edition of MOBO Award on Wednesday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.

Wizkid defeated American rapper Jay-Z, Drake, SZA, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and other famous international artistes to clinch the highly coveted trophy.

The Vice President who was full of praise for their talent, entrepreneurship and hardwork, also commended them for making Nigerians proud.

Osinbajo on his instagram @ProfOsinbajo wrote: “Once again the talents, hardwork and enterprise of our youth have been celebrated n the world stage.’’

“Congratulations to @wizkidayo and @iam¬_Davido.

“You make us proud!

Davido also edged out Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Maleek Berry and others to pitch the “Best African Act” award.

The MOBO Awards, which started in 1996, is held annually in the United Kingdom to recognise artists of any ethnicity or nationality performing black music. (NAN)

