Banky W wades into Wizkid, Davido ‘feud’

Banky W has waded into on the perceived feud between Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Davido.

The ‘beef’ as the music industry likes to put it, has been the headline of social media discourse for a while now.

Obviously tired of the tension between both acts, Banky W took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts as he also used the medium to congratulate Davido on his recent win at the just concluded 2017 MOBO awards.

He used the opportunity to praise young Nigerian artistes for their contributions to the growth of the Nigerian music industry.

Citing 2Pac and Biggie, Banky W said rather than encourage childish narrative that never ends well, he said the acts should be encouraged to give their best.

He expressed how important Wizkid and Davido are to the industry and quoted Jay Z’s line from his 4:44 album to buttress his point. “What’s better than one superstar (In Jay Z’s case he used millionaire)? Two”, he said.

“Wiz and David are both extremely important to the Naija/African music movement and culture, and I personally HATE it when ppl try to make it seem like you have to choose one or the other,” Banky wrote.

“There’s enough room in the sky for all of our stars to fly, so instead of us encouraging a childish, petty narrative that never ends well (remember Pac/Biggie?), we shld encourage all of our acts to be all they can be. I don’t wanna choose. Why should I have to?

“I want Wiz AND David AND Olamide AND Kiss Daniel AND Tiwa AND Yemi and eeeeevery last one of us who have somehow managed to break through, to remain successful and relevant. I pray the same for all our upcoming talents who are about to make it,” he said.

While Davido won the award as “Best African Act” at the 2017 MOBO Awards, Wizkid on the other hand edged out international heavyweights, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and others to win the “Best International Act”.

The giant stride influenced congratulatory messages from people former president Goodluck Jonathan and Senator Ben Bruce.