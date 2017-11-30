MOBO 2017: Wizkid, Davido, Stormzy, others win big (SEE FULL LIST)

Two of Nigeria’s finest music exports, Wizkid and Davido, won big at the just concluded 2017 MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK.
While Davido edged out Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Maleek Berry, others to pitch the “Best African Act” award, Wizkid won the highly coveted “Best International Artist” award beating music giants; Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Migos, SZA, Solange Knowles and Travis Scott.
On the international scene, English grime and Hip Hop artist, Stormzy, was the biggest winner of the night winning in three prestigious categories – “Best Male Artist”, “Best Grime Act” and “Best Album”. His debut album “Gang Signs & Prayers” released in February 2017 became the first grime album to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart.
On the other hand, Dave emerged as the “Best Newcomer” edging out Jorja Smith, Kojo Funds, Stefflon Don, Yxng Bane, and others while “Best Song” went to J Hus for his chart-topping song titled “Did You See.”
Check out the full list of winners here:
Best Male Act
Maleek Berry
J Hus
Giggs
Sampha
Stormzy – Winner
Dave
Chip
Bugzy Malone
Skepta
Mostack
Best Female
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don – Winner
Best Album
J Hus – Common Sense
Nines – One Foot Out
Sampha – Process
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer – Winner
Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life
Best Newcomer
Dave – Winner
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
Best Song
J Hus – ‘Did You See’ – Winner
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra – ‘Dun Talkin’
Not3s – ‘Addison Lee’
Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane – ‘Bestie’
Best Video
Bossman Birdie- ‘Walk The Walk’
J Hus – ‘Spirit’
Loyle Carner – ‘The Isle Of Arran’
Mist – ‘Hot Property’ – Winner
Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’
Best Hip-Hop Act
Giggs – Winner
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
Best Grime Act
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy – Winner
Wiley
Best R&B/Soul Act
Supported by Mi-Soul
Craig David – Winner
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
Best International Act
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid – Winner
Best African Act
Davido – Winner
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley – Winner
Popcaan – Winner
Best Jazz Act
Cleveland Watkiss
Dayme Arocena
Mr Jukes
Moses Boyd – Winner
Terrace Martin
Best Gospel Act
Lurine Cato
Triple O
Mali Music
S.O.
Volney Morgan & New-Ye – Winner