Harrysong attacks Delta Governor Okowa

Singer Harrison Okiri, popularly called Harrysong, has criticised Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for allegedly doing nothing about the increasing rate of communal clashes in the state.

The singer blew hot on his Instagram page on Wednesday saying he was particularly pained about the clash between the Ogbe Ijaws and Aladja people.

Harrysong, a native of Delta State, also lamented the killings in the state and slammed the governor further in an Instagram video. He also alleged that the governor is ignoring those involved.

He wrote, “I woke this morning highly infuriated and troubled about how much Nigerian politicians have raped this country without a conscience. Even my state Governor, Sen. IFEANYI OKOWA is worse. Aladja and my community, Ogbe Ijaw have been killing themselves for years and OKOWA is rather playing a businessman than a father and a leader he is meant to be. Come 2019, we need leaders, not politicians.”

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the singer’s post with some saying he was sponsored by a political opponent to blow hot.

The Delta State governor’s spokesman, Ehiedu Aniagwu, has also reacted to Harrysong’s Instagram outburst.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Aniagwu charged Harrysong to visit Delta State more often to stay abreast of developments in the state.

“Harrysong is our son and we are proud of his achievements but communal clashes have to handled tactfully. We are talking about communal clashes and not music. The governor is trying his best to settle the aggrieved parties and as we speak all hands are on deck in this regard. We are not folding our hands and keeping quiet.”

When this newspaper told Mr. Aniagwu that Harrysong had passed a vote of no confidence on the governor with regards to the 2019 elections, he called his bluff.

“Like I said earlier, Harrysong needs to come to Delta State more often to see the level of development in the state. We are not just saying this because it is a PDP state but because we have done very well. All our youths have absolute confidence in Governor Okowa and his team,” he noted.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the singer declined to comment saying he was very busy.

