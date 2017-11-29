PSquare: I regret bringing my finally feud on social media – Paul Okoye

Related News

Paul Okoye, the one half of the now defunct music group, PSquare, has said that he regrets tweeting about his family feud at the heat of the crisis.

Paul, who now goes by the moniker, Rude Boy, revealed this in an interview with Olisa Adibua and Maria Okan, on Beat FM, Lagos, on Wednesday.

When asked about the issue with his family, he said he doesn’t want to “play politics” with music and won’t be talking about his family issues in public.

“I think I was very stupid to have tweeted about our issues and I think something got into me. I regret making those comments and I want my fans to forgive me.”

According to him, it is not right to discuss details of his family issues in public. He, subsequently, refused to answer some questions fans sent regarding his brother.

The interview was centred on his solo music career and what his fans should expect.

In the interview held days ago but aired on Wednesday, Rudeboy said from the first day of November, he made a decision to take everything seriously and move on from the drama with his brother Mr P, in preparation for 2018.

Rudeboy also revealed that he doesn’t know if there will be a P Square song again or if he is interested in doing one.

When asked if he was going to perform alone, Paul said he had a solo performance at the just concluded PhynoFest in Enugu.

When asked if he won’t feel awkward looking across the stage and not seeing his brother, Paul responded saying, “It’s a new year for me and all that is gone is gone since November 1st.”

The music star also said he plans to release a solo album next year. He also added that he wasn’t supposed to drop his new singles but felt he needed something to start his “new year” (November 1st).

“I have been living in the studio for the past few weeks and I have 90-100 songs available. I could drop two albums today if I want to. My eye don open, dey just free lion commot for cage.”

When asked how he feels when people say he can’t sustain his career alone, his response amidst laughter was that his music will speak for itself.

A fan sent in a question, asking if the brothers could make up and get back together. He replied saying, “No be me sign paper say I wan commot.”

Lastly, he was asked about his working relationship with his brother, Jude Okoye.

“There used to be three of us, now there’s two of us; Jude is still my manager,” he said.

