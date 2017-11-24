HILARIOUS: Oby Ezekwesili mocks rappers, M.I Abaga replies

Related News

A former Minister of Education and co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili, on Friday took a hilarious shot at rappers.

In a tweet she posted on Friday, Mrs. Ezekwesili tried to make sense of lyrics churned out by rappers.

“How do Rap musicians string their lyrics together to create a comprehensible message? I find it fascinating when one has no clue what they are talking about but some folks shrieking with joy at every word. I mean something like “ The Dump dumped a Dump”. What’s that?” she said.

She went ahead to piece random rhyming syllables to further reiterate her argument.

“Then just when you think a new thing would follow the Rap artist goes: “The Dump dumped a Dump for a Dump, for a Dump, for a Dump just because… just because….they are all Dumps. “ Some will be shrieking & the rest of us just looking wondering what they are rapping,” she added.

The former minister’s unusual tweet has generated a thread of hilarious reactions on her timeline.

One notable reply came from Nigerian rapper and Chocolate City boss, M.I Abaga.

The Jos-bred rapper quickly waded in on her tweet as he tried to concisely explain rap in one tweet.

“Rap is the most impactful relevant and such a beautiful art form..” he said.

Another Twitter user also tried to school Mrs. Ezewesili on his perception of rap music.

“Lol, Mummy @obyezeks there is crap, trap and there is rap, it takes serious knowledge and street vocabulary to filter and sort. Try listening to Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole or our 4eva valid 2pac, these rappers rapped quality content,” he said.

Another user said “I think Nas is a better recommendation. Tracks like Black Girls Lost, I Know I Can, Warriors Song, If I Rule the Word”.

Rap (a.k.a Em’cing, or spitting) could be defined as a form of ‘Rhythmically Applied Poetry’ expressed in musical form.

The art has evolved over the years and it it regarded as the primary ingredient of Hip Hop as a genre.