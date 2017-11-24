Davido releases a new record, “Like Dat”

Davido [Photo Credit: Davido's Instagram page]
Davido [Photo Credit: Davido's Instagram page]

Afro-pop artiste, Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is ending the year on a high note with the release of a new cut titled, “Like Dat”.

The singer, unfazed by the controversy over the death of his friend, Tagbo, bounced back with a new single produced by Shizzi. The single was accompanied by visuals directed by DAPS.

Davido seamlessly flows on the mid-tempo rhythm as he harmoniously reveals his life of luxury.

Emi Omo Olowo, Anywhere money de me I go to” he said in a usual fashion he is known for.

Just recently, the DMW boss released a track which quickly went viral titled “FIA”. Many had assumed he was done for the year but apparently, the new single counters the assumption.

Davido recently scored a big one at the just concluded 2017 MTV EMAs as he edged out his Nigerian counterpart, Wizkid to take home the highly coveted “Best African Act” and “Worldwide Act Winner (Nigeria)”.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.