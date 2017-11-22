Mr 2Kay’s Robbery: Surrender yourself, police tell Burna Boy, parade his manager

Related News

The police have launched a manhunt for dancehall singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of singer, Mr 2Kay.

Abiye Jumbo, popularly known as Mr 2Kay, was robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, after his performance at the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert in October.

Three of the four suspects Balogun Ademola, Obina Igwe, and Tunmise Omotore have confessed to the crime.

Mr. Omotore, who is the gang leader, told journalists that he was invited by Joel Kantiok, Burna Boy’s road manager, who told him his boss needed to deal with Mr 2Kay.

He said, “On that day, I was at home when Joel called me on the telephone and said Mr. 2Kay had to be beaten up. He said Mr. 2Kay had issues with Burna Boy.

“On getting to the hotel, he gave me the room number where Mr. 2Kay was. He led me and three others, including one Sunny, to the elevator and told a security man to open the elevator for us.We posed as room service officials, entered his room and beat him up. We tied him up and collected his phones, a wristwatch and some other things. I was paid N50,000.”

On his part, Mr. Igwe corroborated Mr. Omotore’s story. He, however, said that they did not cart away Mr 2Kay’s property.

“My friend, Tunmise, contacted me on the telephone. He said Burna Boy told his road manager that he was having a misunderstanding with Mr. 2Kay. I am also a fan of Burna Boy, so I decided to volunteer myself. Tunmise came to pick me at Bariga and we went to the hotel.”

Mr. Kantiok has, however, denied that Burna Boy was involved the robbery, adding that he had no knowledge of the two artists – Burna Boy and Mr 2Kay – having a dispute.

The suspects were paraded on Monday at the state command headquarters in Ikeja by the Lagos State Acting Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi.

Mr. Imohimi told the media that the suspects were tracked through footage caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel.

He gave an account of the stolen items, adding that the robbery on Mr 2Kay was carried out to “teach him a lesson.”

He said, “At about 2am, someone knocked on the door of Mr 2Kay’s room and introduced himself as a room service official from the reception. Mr 2Kay opened the door and four men entered with a gun.

“They robbed him of his Audemais Piquet, an automatic gold wristwatch valued at $25,000; gold jewellery valued at N1.5m; an iPhone 7 valued at N380,000, a Samsung Galaxy S7 valued at N240,000, Samsung Galaxy S5 worth N110,000; Adidas shoes valued at N75,000; three bottles of perfume worth N180,000, and a cash sum of N45,000.”

Mr. Imohimi also added that the gang then tied Mr 2kay and his girlfriend up before leaving the room.

He continued, “During the investigations, the girlfriend of one of the gang members, Nimota Mutajero, was arrested. Her confession led to the arrest of three suspects. They confessed that one Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, an artiste, through his road manager, one Joel Kantiock, contacted and paid them to rob Mr 2Kay to teach him a lesson.

“Kantiock was subsequently picked up in his hideout in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“He confessed that his boss, Burna Boy, instructed him to look for armed men that could rob Mr. 2Kay. Burna Boy mobilised the gang with an initial cash sum of N50,000 and a subsequent sum of N50,000 when the job had been completed.”

“I advise Ogulu aka Burna Boy, to report himself at the nearest police station since efforts to locate him at his residence or any known hangouts, have proved abortive,” the police chief said.

This development counters claims by Burna Boy’s management to PREMIUMTIMES on Monday that their client had honoured the police invitation ‘nicely’.