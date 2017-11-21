Beyonce edges out Taylor swift, becomes highest paid woman in music

Related News

American superstar R&B/Pop diva, Beyonce Knowles, has ousted her counterparts, Taylor Swift and Adele, to emerge the highest paid woman in music 2017.

According to Forbes, Beyonce’s chart-topping sixth studio album, “Lemonade” and her Formation World Tour made her the highest-paid woman pulling an impressive $105 million pre-tax.

Forbes reports that her Formation World Tour in the scoring period grossed a quarter of a billion dollars.

Following in second place is British singer, Adele, earning $69 million. Adele who completed her first major tour in 2011 earned this despite having no major endorsement.

Taylor Swift who raked an impressive $170 million in last year’s list made the No. 3 spot earning $44 million. Her newly released “Reputation” album is expected to move her up the list in 2018.

Canadian superstar, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez, were however not exempted from the list raking $42 million and $38 million respectively.

The 71-year old Dolly Parton proved that age is not a barrier in music as she claimed the No. 6 spot with $37 million.

Forbes gathered data from Nielsen SoundScan, Pollstar, the RIAA and interviews with industry insiders to compile the list.

Forbes considered pre-tax income from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017, also putting into consideration fees charged by managers, agents and lawyers.

See Forbes’ list of top ten highest paid women in music 2017

1. Beyoncé: $105 million

2. Adele: $69 million

3. Taylor Swift: $44 million

4. Celine Dion: $42 million

5. Jennifer Lopez: $38 million

6. Dolly Parton: $37 million

7. Rihanna: $36 million

8. Britney Spears: $34 million

9. Katy Perry: $33 million

10. Barbra Streisand: $30 million