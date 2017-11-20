Wizkid ‘confirms’ birth of third child ‘Zion Ayo-Balogun’

Related News

Starboy, Wizkid, 27, has confirmed the birth of his third child.

The Nigerian pop star tweeted the name “Zion Ayo-Balogun” on his Twitter account on Monday.

The name is believed to be that of his newborn just as his fans have thronged his Twitter page to congratulate him.

His post confirms reports that he had indeed fathered a son with his manager, Jada Pollock. The news hit social media on Monday, after Ms. Pollock shared a photo/video of the newborn on Snapchat alongside Wizkid.

Little Zion is the third son the singer would father in six years.

Wizkid welcomed a son, Boluwatife, with his then teenage girlfriend, Oluwanishola Ogudu, five years ago when he was just 21.

Early this year, a U.S.-based Guinean, Binta Diamond Diallo, was delivered of a son for the singer.

Interestingly, his second son who bears a striking resemblance with the boyish-looking singer was named Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Jr after him.

Jada, who heads her consulting business firm, is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players in the U.K.

The Daily Star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.

Jada shifted gears to music management, when she joined Bu Vision, LLC – a management firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown & Pia Mia.

She is also in charge of Wizkid’s branding and publicity ensuring that he stays out of drama and social media controversies.

She also ran his organised social media publicity and contributed to his increasing international media features.