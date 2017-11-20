Burna Boy sponsored armed robbers who attacked Mr 2Kay, suspects tell Police

Related News

The police have invited dancehall star, Burna Boy, over his alleged involvement in the robbery of singer, Mr 2Kay.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr 2Kay was robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 22, during the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert where he also performed.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said Burna Boy has been told to report to any police station close to him. The Lagos State Acting Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi has also declared Burna Boy wanted.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Mr. Imohimi said that the robbers were alleged to have received a part payment of N50,000 from Burna Boy before the robbery, and another N50,000 after the robbery.

He said, “Four armed robbers carried out the attack and detectives were able to arrest one of their girlfriends identified as ‘Matejero’. This led to the capture of the others. During interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy through his manager, Joel Kantiock, who was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State.”

He added, “They confessed to receiving a part payment of N50,000 before the job and another N50,000 was paid to the robbers directly by Burna Boy when the job was done. At the moment, efforts to apprehend him is proving futile but we count on him to make himself available for questioning immediately.”

When PREMIUM TIMES reached out to Burna Boy’s management, Buki HQ, on Monday, they denied the allegations but confirmed that the singer was indeed invited for questioning.

“Yes, Burna Boy was only invited ‘nicely’ for questioning and he wasn’t implicated in the robbery. There is a letter to that effect and we will be sending it across to you shortly”, the management said in a statement.

PREMIUM TIMES was yet to receive the invitation letter as at the time of filing report.