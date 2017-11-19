American producer Swizz Beatz graduates from Harvard

Related News

American hip hop recording artist and producer, Kasseem Dean, popularly known as Swizz Beatz, has bagged a degree from Harvard University.

In a profound message on his Instagram page, the rapper made the announcement to his over 1.8 million fans.

A video posted same day showed the rapper properly dressed in a black suit as he walked to get his diploma from the Harvard School of Business.

Crested on the back of his suit was “From The Bronx to Harvard” which he said on social media would be the title for his next project.

“Today is graduation day In life we must keep graduating until the end. When I say we must graduate I’m talking about on all levels not just school. This moment is special to me and my family because many people look up to me and they use my drive to thrive. Today I will become Harvard alumni and although I’m not getting an “MBA” no one can EVER take this accomplishment away from me I was suppose to be gone a long time ago according to some of my old teachers 🙂 This one is for you! Blessings! Never shoot people’s dreams down because you don’t have your own!!!! This is my #tbt pic‍‍‍‍‍ #OPM50 #fromthebronxtoharvard Doc coming Soon ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️”, he said.

Excited about his giant new achievement, his wife of seven years, Alicia Keys, who is also an award-winning American singer, took to her social media page to congratulate her husband.

“When your hubby graduates from Harvard Business School and you can’t stop looking at him in amazement!!!!!!”, she said.

“Today was a HUGE accomplishment!! Graduating from Harvard Business School is not only your triumph, it belongs to all of us!! Your family, your friends and everyone that vibes with you!! It reminds us ALL that there is no ceiling to our greatness!! And it’s up to us how far we want to go!!!!! From the Bronx to Harvard baby!!!!!!!! Just how you say it “sky is not the limit it’s JUST the view”, she added.

In 2014, Swizz Beatz gained admission into the Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management executive program.

The New York artist was raised by his mother in Bronx and started his early career as a teenage disc jockey (DJ).

He later moved to Atlanta but his continuous involvement in violence at Harry S. Truman High School, began a new line of with his uncles, Joaquin and Darrin Dean, who were co-owners of Ruff Ryders record.

Swizz has also featured in a few movies and in 2010 won BET’s “Producer of the Year” award.

In 2002, he released his debut album “Swizz Beatz Presents G.H.E.T.T.O. Stories which paved the way for his road to fame and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the American music space.