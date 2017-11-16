TRENDING: Nigerians lambast Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale for criticising Wizkid

Nigerians on Twitter have attacked self-acclaimed king of Ghanaian dancehall music, Shatta Wale, for criticising Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid.

In a recent interview with Kasapa FM, Shatta Wale expressed his displeasure over how Ghanaians, especially celebrities, put Wikzid on a pedestal.

According to him, there is nothing exceptional about the afrobeats singer. He said Wizkid should be starstruck when he sees him (Shatta Wale).

“I will not see Wizkid and be stunned, I rather want him to see me and be amazed because I don’t see anything extraordinary about him, even though he claims to the best African artiste”, he said.

The multiple award singer is rated as one of Ghana’s most consistent artistes with an impressive discography to his credit.

He won the highly coveted “African Artiste of the Year” at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and in 2016 won “African Male Artiste of the Year”.

Just recently, Wizkid claimed the top spot at the just concluded 2017 AFRIMA where he pitched three of the most prestigious awards: “Artiste of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Best West African Artiste”.

Nigerians on twitter are however not pleased with Shatta Wale and have decided to troll him for his recent comments.

Some Ghanaians also came out to defend their own. However, a few in a somewhat unusual manner supported Wizkid.

Read the diverse reactions below:

