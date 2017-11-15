Robaz entertainment berths, unveils new singer

Related News

A new record label and management company, Robaz Entertainment, was launched at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The gathering had the likes of actress Ruth Kadiri; popular comedian Igos; and actor Mong Kalu aka Monkals, who also doubles as the label manager.

In his speech, Monkals explained that the brand comprises of a record label, a movie production arm as well as an event outfit.

He said, “ROBAZ Entertainment, is set to produce the best of talents and position them for the industry. This label is not a jamboree. It is strictly a business and an avenue to provide the platform for talents to shine, as well as raise stars. We are really committed to making dreams come true, and I want people to be on the lookout for our works.”

Monkals then went on to unveil Martinz Ega as the first artiste on the label.

The latter thrilled the guests to an energetic live performance which many lauded for vocal dexterity.