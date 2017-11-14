Kiss Daniel exits G-Worldwide, floats new Imprint

Related News

After widespread rumours circulating in the social media, Nigerian recording artiste, Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel, popularly known as Kiss Daniel, has exited G-Worldwide Entertainment and has floated his own imprint “Flyboy INC (FBI)”.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, a member of his team confirmed the exit and further stated that the recent news of Kiss Daniel’s departure from G-Worldwide is valid.

The reason for his exit was, however, not confirmed by the source.

Kiss Daniel confirmed his exit when he removed G-Worldwide from the profiles of his social media handles and replaced them with Flyboy INC. He also posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “FLY BOY I.N.C 🌍( FBI 🚨) #FBI #Flyboyinc #TeamKD #TeamFlyboyinc #TeamVado #INC” which saw a lot of comments from fans commending his move.

In July, Kiss Daniel dropped a hint on Twitter that suggested his planned exit from the label. He posted a tweet which insinuated his exit, but later deleted it.

Just recently, Kiss Daniel released a new song titled “YEBA” which has been receiving positive reviews since its release.

He (Kiss Daniel) started music professionally in 2013 when he met G-worldwide boss, Emperor Geezy.

His debut single “Shoye” released in 2014 was produced by Beatburx. But he came into limelight with the release of his follow up single “Woju” produced by DJ Coublon.

The multiple–award winning singer released his debut album “New Era” in 2016.