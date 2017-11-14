2017 MTV EMA: Davido, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, others win big (FULL LIST)

It was an emotional night for Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido as he capped two awards at the 2017 MTV EMAs.
Davido, who pitched the highly coveted “Best African Act” award also emerged victorious in the “Worldwide Act Winner (Nigeria)” category.
The event, which held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London on November 12 also saw Shawn Mendes emerge as the big winner of the night with four nods including “Best Artist”, “Best Song” for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Best Canadian Act” and “Biggest Fans”.
Other big winners of the night include American rapper, Kendrick Lamar for “Best Video” and Dua Lupa for “Best New” respectively.
It was also a night of mixed emotions as veteran rapper, Eminem edged out Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future and Post Malone to win “Best Hip-Hop” while Coldplay won in the “Best Rock” category.
As expected it was a night of energetic performances from some of our finest artistes taking turns to thrill the ecstatic crowd that turned out.
See Full List of Winners Here:
BIGGEST FANS – Shawn Mendes
BEST HIP-HOP – Eminem
BEST VIDEO – Kendrick Lamar, ‘Humble’
BEST ALTERNATIVE – 30 Seconds To Mars
BEST POP – Camila Cabello
BEST SONG – Shawn Mendes, ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’
BEST NEW – Duo Lipa
BEST LIVE – Ed Sheeran
BEST ELECTRONIC – David Guetta
BEST ARTIST – Shawn Mendes
BEST ROCK – Coldplay
BEST LOOK – Zayn
BEST PUSH – Hailee Steinfeld
BEST WORLD STAGE – The Chainsmokers – Live From Isle Of MTV Malta 2017
WORLDWIDE ACT WINNERS:
THE NETHERLANDS – Lil’ Kleine
SPAIN – Tangana
JAPAN – BabyMetal
FINLAND – Alma
NIGERIA – DaVido
UK & IRELAND – Stormzy
ARGENTINA – Lali
REGIONAL LOCAL ACT WINNERS:
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT – Louis Tomlinson
BEST US ACT – Fifth Harmony
BEST CANADIAN ACT – Shawn Mendes
BEST SPANISH ACT – Miguel Bosé
BEST SWISS ACT – Mimiks
BEST SWEDISH ACT – Zara Larsson
BEST MTV RUSSIA ACT – Ivan Dorn
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT – Overule
BEST NORWEGIAN ACT – TAPZ
BEST POLISH ACT – Dawid Kwiatkowski
BEST LATAM CENTRAL ACT – J Balvin
BEST LATAM SOUTH ACT – Lali
BEST LATAM NORTH ACT – Mon Laferte
BEST DUTCH ACT – Lil’ Kleine
BEST JAPAN ACT – BabyMetal
BEST ITALIAN ACT – Ermal Meta
BEST ISRAELI ACT – Noa Kirel
BEST GERMAN ACT – Wincent Weiss
BEST GREATER CHINA ACT – Huo Zun
BEST INDIA ACT – Hard Kaur
BEST BRASILIAN ACT – Anitta
BEST DANISH ACT – Christopher
BEST FRENCH ACT – Amir
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT – Jessica Mauboy
BEST ADIRA ACT – Nicim Izazvan
BEST AFRICAN ACT – DaVido
BEST HUNGARIAN ACT – Magdolna Rúzsa
BEST FINNISH ACT – Alma
BEST BELGIAN ACT – Loic Noittet
BEST KOREA ACT – GFRIEND
BEST SE ASIA ACT – James Reid