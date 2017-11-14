2017 MTV EMA: Davido, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, others win big (FULL LIST)

Related News

It was an emotional night for Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido as he capped two awards at the 2017 MTV EMAs.

Davido, who pitched the highly coveted “Best African Act” award also emerged victorious in the “Worldwide Act Winner (Nigeria)” category.

The event, which held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London on November 12 also saw Shawn Mendes emerge as the big winner of the night with four nods including “Best Artist”, “Best Song” for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Best Canadian Act” and “Biggest Fans”.

Other big winners of the night include American rapper, Kendrick Lamar for “Best Video” and Dua Lupa for “Best New” respectively.

It was also a night of mixed emotions as veteran rapper, Eminem edged out Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future and Post Malone to win “Best Hip-Hop” while Coldplay won in the “Best Rock” category.

As expected it was a night of energetic performances from some of our finest artistes taking turns to thrill the ecstatic crowd that turned out.

See Full List of Winners Here:

BIGGEST FANS – Shawn Mendes

BEST HIP-HOP – Eminem

BEST VIDEO – Kendrick Lamar, ‘Humble’

BEST ALTERNATIVE – 30 Seconds To Mars

BEST POP – Camila Cabello

BEST SONG – Shawn Mendes, ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’

BEST NEW – Duo Lipa

BEST LIVE – Ed Sheeran

BEST ELECTRONIC – David Guetta

BEST ARTIST – Shawn Mendes

BEST ROCK – Coldplay

BEST LOOK – Zayn

BEST PUSH – Hailee Steinfeld

BEST WORLD STAGE – The Chainsmokers – Live From Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

WORLDWIDE ACT WINNERS:

THE NETHERLANDS – Lil’ Kleine

SPAIN – Tangana

JAPAN – BabyMetal

FINLAND – Alma

NIGERIA – DaVido

UK & IRELAND – Stormzy

ARGENTINA – Lali

REGIONAL LOCAL ACT WINNERS:

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT – Louis Tomlinson

BEST US ACT – Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT – Shawn Mendes

BEST SPANISH ACT – Miguel Bosé

BEST SWISS ACT – Mimiks

BEST SWEDISH ACT – Zara Larsson

BEST MTV RUSSIA ACT – Ivan Dorn

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT – Overule

BEST NORWEGIAN ACT – TAPZ

BEST POLISH ACT – Dawid Kwiatkowski

BEST LATAM CENTRAL ACT – J Balvin

BEST LATAM SOUTH ACT – Lali

BEST LATAM NORTH ACT – Mon Laferte

BEST DUTCH ACT – Lil’ Kleine

BEST JAPAN ACT – BabyMetal

BEST ITALIAN ACT – Ermal Meta

BEST ISRAELI ACT – Noa Kirel

BEST GERMAN ACT – Wincent Weiss

BEST GREATER CHINA ACT – Huo Zun

BEST INDIA ACT – Hard Kaur

BEST BRASILIAN ACT – Anitta

BEST DANISH ACT – Christopher

BEST FRENCH ACT – Amir

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT – Jessica Mauboy

BEST ADIRA ACT – Nicim Izazvan

BEST AFRICAN ACT – DaVido

BEST HUNGARIAN ACT – Magdolna Rúzsa

BEST FINNISH ACT – Alma

BEST BELGIAN ACT – Loic Noittet

BEST KOREA ACT – GFRIEND

BEST SE ASIA ACT – James Reid