Psquare put jointly owned mansion up for sale

The popular ‘Squareville’ mansion in Lagos, home of embattled Psquare brothers, Paul and Peter Okoye, is up for sale.

It appears the brothers, Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye have finally decided to sell all their joint properties and perhaps split the money, so they can finally go their separate ways.

The mansion is a symbolic and historic structure for the Okoye brothers because it signifies the beginning of the singers’ fame and fortune in the Nigerian music scene.

On the sprawling mansion located on Lola Holloway Street, Omole Estate in Lagos, a bold ‘For Sale’ sign hangs in front of the property.

PREMIUM TIMES’ findings revealed that the twin building with a swimming pool, underground basement, six living rooms, and ten master bedrooms, all fully furnished as well as other exotic features is up for sale at N320 Million.

When Psquare moved into the mansion in 2010, Peter was quoted saying, “getting a land in Omole Estate (Ikeja, Lagos) alone is N100m. When you look at the house, especially the finishing, it is over $2million. When people speculated that the house was worth N300 million, we had not even finished the interior. What do you think is the? It’s far more than the speculated N300 million.”

The brothers have several other properties in Lekki Phase One, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Atlanta Georgia and other choice locations.

The twins in celebration of their 35th birthday, moved into their new mansion in Banana Island, Lagos, in November 2016.

The duo also celebrated their birthday in their new home with the event attended by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. The mansion, which is estimated to worth over N1.5 billion, is occupied by Peter, Paul, their elder brother, Jude, their wives and children.