Ruggedman wades into 2Baba, Blackface, feud

The unending feud between 2Baba and Blackface has triggered a reaction from veteran Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman.

In an open letter to Blackface, Ruggedman registered his uttermost disappointment over the rift between the members of the former defunct band, Plantashun Boyz especially Blackface’s handling of it.

He reminded Blackface that he is and will always be a fan of his music but rather than allow himself (Blackface) to be reduced to an object of mockery and ridicule.

Ruggedman charged Blackface to hit the studio to record hits like he, 2Baba, Soundsultan and the likes ”have been doing over the years.”

“I am and will always be a fan of your one and only album ‘Ghetto Child’ that had some conscious tracks in it. By the way, I am sure you are not blind and can see that Nigeria is still not as great as we want. So why aren’t you singing everyday about it like you said you expected me to keep doing?” he said.

He said that Blackface has allowed himself to become an object of media manipulation which has made him a laughing stock.

In Ruggedman’s words “You are beginning to look like a sad, jealous, washed up artiste who can’t keep up with his fellow artists. Like you can’t make music anymore.”

He said Blackface mentioning his name in a recent interview ”was a bad move” and went further to call him a ”veteran upcoming artist.”

Just recently, 2Baba reacted to Blackface’s rants, a move many said was long overdue.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, 2Baba lampooned his colleagues, Eedris Abdulkareem and Blackface, saying he was too busy for pettiness, adding that they can resume with their ‘nonsense rants’.

2Baba responded by saying “dear blackface and idris. as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I’m 2 busy so this is the only advice and response u’re gonna get from me. una fit resume una nonsense rants.”

While Blackface has been in the news accusing 2Baba of theft, Eedris on the other hand accused him of neglecting his former band member, calling him a ”double-faced individual.”

This is not the first time Ruggedman is wading in on the feud between the duo.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ruggedman attacked Blackface for condemning 2Baba’s backing out of a planned anti-government nationwide protest.