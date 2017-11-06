Olamide unveils artwork, track-list for new album

Related News

Nigerian hip-hop recording artiste, Olamide Adedeji, widely known by his stage name Olamide (or Olamide Baddo), has unveiled the official artwork and track-list for his soon to be released album titled “Lagos Nawa”.

Popularly regarded as the ‘king of the streets’, “Lagos Nawa” serves as Olamide’s seventh studio album.

The lead single titled “WO” which was released in August is one of the most played songs in Nigeria at the moment.

The controversial track which hit 1 million views in one week on YouTube was initially reported to have been banned by the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC.

The YBNL boss and multiple award winner announced on Instagram that the 17-track album was recorded under 48 hours.

“#LagosNawa made under 48hrs with @youngjonn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 out 17-11-17 … save the date ✌🏾 #WobeySound”, he said

About 16 of the songs on the list were produced by YBNL in-house music producer, Young John, while track 7 was self-produced by Olamide.

Making the features list are: Reminisce, Phyno, Timaya and Tiwa Savage.

This album makes Olamide one of Nigeria’s most consistent artiste in recent times.

His debut album, Rapsodi, released in 2011 was done while he was signed to Coded Tunes before he eventually founded his own imprint, YBNL Nation.

Olamide official tracklist to Lagos Nawa

In 2015, he surprised his fans with the release of two albums, “Eyan Mayweather” and a collaborative album with Phyno titled “2Kings”.