Reggae star, Winning Jah, announces release of new album

Nigerian reggae singer, Kingsley Osagie, popularly known as Winning Jah has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album titled “Africa Inside Me.”

The album is slated for release on November 22.

The announcement comes shortly after he obtained the album International Standard Music Number, ISMN, from the Italian national library and the tracks ISCR numbers.

The 15-track album which embodies various patterns of reggae like SKA, Dancehall, Nyabinghi rhythm, Lovers rock, among others is also done in three languages: English, French and spiced Jamaican Creole (Patoi).

“Africa Inside Me” features international music acts, Stephen Marley, son of legendary late Bob Marley and Abidjan-Nigerian singer/rapper, DYCKOY.

He made a grand entrance into the music space with his 1990 debut album “Big Man” but was eventually banned by the Nigerian Police for “politically unfriendly lyrics.”

The incident led to his temporary vacation from the music industry before he returned in 2014 with a sophomore album titled “Djembe Jazz” but this time with a new stage name, Raseno.

“Djembe Jazz” however did not get the kind of publicity he had envisaged which eventually led to the album becoming unsuccessful.

He bounced back again in 2015 with another album titled “To Whom It May Concern”, a project with the United Nations and UNICEF accompanied by a number of live concerts which he used as an avenue to expose the fraudulent techniques used by international NGO’S to profit at the expense of the less privileged persons in Africa, a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES read.

In 2016 he signed a deal with a deal with VP Records arm, VPAL Music which has other world renowned artistes like Shaggy, Sean Paul, Busy Signal, Gyptian, and Nigeria’s Patoranking.

Following the deal with VPAL Music, he released another album titled “Nouveau Business” that same year.

2017 has been more of a consistent year for the artiste with the release of tracks like “Living In Fire”, “Rude Boy” and “Chibok School Girls Kidnapping.”

In a brief interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Winning Jah spoke about his music career at its early stage, his philanthropic journey and reggae music as a genre in Nigeria.