Musician Osayomore Joseph freed one month after abduction

Veteran musician, Osayomore Joseph, who was kidnapped on October 3 by unknown gunmen at his residence at Orovie village, Upper Ekenhuan road in Benin, Edo State has been released.

The singer, who is famed for his Edo funk and highlife music, was released a month after he was abducted upon returning home shortly after performing at the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare’s II, coronation anniversary.

The kidnappers had contacted the family of the ace musician on October 9, demanding N200 million as ransom. It is not certain if any ransom was paid.

His first son, Osayomore Joseph Jr, who confirmed his release to journalists in Benin, expressed joy, adding that the family is making arrangement for a medical check-up.

He said, “My father has been released but he is not too healthy so he is currently in the hospital taking treatment. It has not been easy for us as a family but we thank God he is back home. We are trying to give him the best medical care he deserves.

¨He is in the hospital now and it is our prayers that everything goes well so he can rejoin his family in good health because we have really suffered. It has been very traumatic for us and not a good situation that you can even pray for your enemy. We thank God he is home alive.”