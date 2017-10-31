I won’t starve my wife of sex – Singer Oritsefemi

Related News

Ahead of his November 25 union to Public Relations expert, Nabila Fash, singer, Oritsefemi Ekele, has given reasons why he would not starve his wife-to-be of sex.

The ‘Double Wahala’ crooner said this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said, “I don’t want lack of sex to be a problem in my marriage. Anytime my wife wants to have sex, I would always give it to her, at any time. Sex should not be the problem. Money could cause problems but I won’t allow sex be the problem.”

Speaking further, the dreadlocked-spotting singer also proffered some advice for husbands-to-be.

“Get close to your wife and try to understand when she needs it. As a wife, you also need to know when your husband needs to have sex. It pains me when I hear that lack of sex is the cause of marital crisis. I would rather hear a woman say that she wants her husband to work harder.”

Talking about his forthcoming wedding, Oritsefemi, who had been celebrating each month of living with his lover, talked about the challenges faced by couples.

He said, “Marriage is something that you have to be very diplomatic about. You have to be very careful and know what you are doing because it has its ups and downs. No marriage is perfect. Some people think that marriage is all about money, but it is not.

“It takes God and the couple to understand each other. Some people talk about cheating in marriage and that is why I sang in my song, ‘Igbeyawo,’ that women should not starve their husband of sex. If you do that, it would bring problems in your home.”

Oritsefemi has also released some pre-wedding photos to thrill fans and friends ahead of the wedding.

The Double Wahala crooner and his boo will hold their white wedding at The Ark Event Centre, Block 1, Plot 2 Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki Right Side, Lagos.

The couple had its formal court marriage some months ago at a private ceremony.

Already, the crooner has announced the sale of Aso-Ebi for ladies (N40, 000) and men (N25, 000).