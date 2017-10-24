Why ‘alternative music’ is gaining grounds in Nigeria — Singer Aramide

Related News

Foremost Nigerian singer, Aramide, has said that the alternative music genre is not unexciting as perceived by some music enthusiasts.

Aramide said this to PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos at a media briefing organised to announce the Alternative Music Concert 2:0.

Aramide also said soul music, which she said is now being categorised as alternative music, is not really understood and supported in Nigeria.

The Baseline Records act said, “Alternative music isn’t boring as many perceived it, it actually depends on how it is created and rendered to the listening audience but it’s good music. Before now, people didn’t invest in alternative music not until the likes of Asa, Bez, Timi Dakolo and others made it big that labels are now reckoning with soul artistes. Concerts like this makes it encouraging for emerging artistes to flourish.”

She added, “As a soul singer or alternative music artiste, I have been in the industry for five years and I have been accepted over the years. This is because in the midst of pop, hip pop and all that are currently viewed as mainstream songs; I have also tried to make my music commercial without losing the focus and core of soul music.”

Aramide is among a list of artistes set to perform at the second edition of the Alternative Music Concert 2.0.

The singer, who will be making an appearance for the first time at the concert, is also expected to be joined on stage by South African group, Mi Casa and emerging female acts such as Lindsey, Tomi Owo, and Chiny as they seek to thrill a crowd on Sunday, at the Rock Cafe, Lagos.

Michelle Omoregha, Tomi Owo, Aramide, Chiny and Collins Akpapunam (Sunday Adigun)

Collins Akpapunam, the CEO of Efizzi Worldwide Limited, is the brain behind the Alternative Music Concert.

He disclosed that the reason for bringing Mi Casa to Nigeria for the concert is because the group is the closest to an international brand out of Africa.

Mr. Akpapunam also noted that Mi Casa has a large fan base in Nigeria and South Africa, hence, many of their fans will be glad to see their performances.