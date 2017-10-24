Harrysong releases ‘Kingmaker’ album art, track-list

Related News

Nigerian singer, songwriter and Alterplate boss, Harrison Okiri, widely known as Harrysong, has shared the official album art for his soon to be released album “KingMaker”.

The unveiling of the album art and track-list comes shortly after the release of his recent music video titled “Under The Duvet” shot by Clarence Peters.

“KingMaker” houses 15 tracks and two bonuses with some of Nigeria’s foremost artists like M.I Abaga, Patoranking, Vector and Seyi Shay. Also making the features list are his Alterplate protégés, Dezign, Debi J and Mr. Wealth.

According to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the “KingMaker” album will be available for purchase on November 31.

The album is produced by Pastor Sam, Twin Beattz, Dr. Amir, DarlingBeatz, JazBlender and Del B.

The former Five Star Music act was recently slammed with a N45 million lawsuit for alleged intellectual property theft by Five Star Music producer, Dr Amir.

Harrysong reacted to the lawsuit, saying it was “a well-orchestrated stunt by an individual who is hungry and desperate to be famous by all means, even at the expense of another artiste’s career.”

See tracklist below;