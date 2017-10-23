Singer Mr. 2Kay Robbed, Assaulted After Performing At 2face’s Show

Related News

Singer, Abiye David Jumbo, popularly known as Mr. 2Kay, was reportedly robbed on Sunday at gun point in his hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. during 2face’s “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert where he (2Kay) also performed.

The four robbers were said to have gained access into Mr. 2Kay’s room after they posed as room service officials.

They reportedly forced their way into the room, threatening to shoot him if he made any noise.

According to PR Consultant, Sakpaide Ogaga, the singer was in the room ”with a friend and struggled with one of the robbers, as the others punched and hit him with a gun, repeatedly warning that they will shoot if he doesn’t calm down.”

One of the robbers later locked 2Kay’s friend in the bathroom, while the others tied the singer’s arms, legs and mouth and took his valuables including jewellery, clothes, perfumes, phones, and cash.

They also cut the room’s intercom service to avoid any form of communication before they left the hotel.

The hotel authorities and police have taken the victims’ statements for investigation, while Mr. 2Kay is getting medical attention for his wounds.