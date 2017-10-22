I lost my virginity at 28 – Nigerian singer Asa

Related News

France-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Asa, has revealed that she lost her virginity at 28.

Asa, 35, opened up on her private life in a tell-it-all explosive interview with Funmi Iyanda.

In the interview, Asa talks about battling with depression and waiting for many years before having sex.

She also talked about her preference in men and admitted that she compromised on them, as she got older.

Asa, who described Angelique Kidjo as her mentor, also discussed moving past rumours about her sexuality and “stupidly” suing someone over the matter.

She said, “I never wanted to date any artiste. On the day I lost my virginity, I called my manger, Janet to tell her and she was surprised that I was a very late starter. I also called my mum and she didn’t have any advice, she said, “it will be painful at first’, and I was there wondering what she was saying.

“I am ashamed to say I lost my virginity at 28, so don’t clap for me. Perhaps one of the reasons why I lost my virginity that late was because I was shy and somewhere else where I was too focused on my career that I didn’t even think about having sex.”

On lesbianism allegations, she said, “I sued someone for writing that I was a lesbian and I regret doing so.

In hindsight I don’t think it was necessary but a lot of people nudged me to sue the writer.”

This week also makes it 10 years since Asa released her eponymous debut project, an album adjudged to be a classic.

Watch the rest of the interview here