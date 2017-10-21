Top music stories of the week

Related News

Ambode, Falana, Utomi, others celebrate Fela at AfrikaShrine

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday evening hosted a well-attended special Lagos Jump event at the New Afrika Shrine to round off Felabration 2017 in honour of the 79th posthumous birthday of Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The governor, who had earlier in the day unveiled an effigy of the late Afrobeat legend erected at the Allen Avenue Roundabout, led top officials of the State Government and other special guests of honour to grace the Special Lagos Jump to climax the 2017 Felabration.

Kwam1, 2baba, Seyi Shay others for AFRIMA Music Village

Top Nigerian musicians, Kwam1, 2baba and Seyi Shay, are some of the acts billed to perform at the All Africa Music Awards music village.

The music village, a pre-award event of the AFRIMA awards is scheduled for Friday, November 10. It is an open music festival set to showcase live performances of over 40 African music superstars.

Also expected to perform at the event are Tanzanian Bongo-flava king Diamond Platnumz, House music star Niniola, Ugandan pop-star Eddy Kenzo, and Pasuma Wonder.

Falz bags new endorsement deal with Hennessy

Nigerian comic rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz The Bahd Guy has landed an endorsement deal with international cognac brand, Hennessy.

Excited about the deal, Falz took to his Instagram page to make the announcement.

“Eez offisha. @hennessy_ng brand h’ambassador! Never Stop Never Settle. #HennyBoy #HennessyArtistry2017”.

Falz was also one of the judge’s at this year’s Hennessy Artistry competition.

Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, others nominated for 2017 MOBOAwards

Some top Nigerian singers have been nominated for this year’s MOBO Awards.

This year’s event marks the 22nd anniversary of the MOBO Awards with artists from various genres of music competing in different categories.

Contending for the highly coveted “Best African Act” award are some of Nigeria’s finest music exports like Davido, Maleek Berry, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Wizkid battling it out.

Wizkid earns himself a nomination for 2017 Soul Train Award

One of Nigeria’s finest music acts, Wizkid has bagged a nomination in this year’s BET Soul Train Awards in the “Best Dance Performance” category.

Wizkid

His collaborative single “Come Closer” which features Canadian rapper, Drake earned him the spot.

This would see him up against some of the biggest names on the world stage like Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled and Solange.

M.I sues American rapper, Nas, after ‘paying him N18 million for a verse’

Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga, and his record label, Chocolate City, are suing American rap legend, Nas, whose real name is Nasir Jones, for allegedly failing to deliver a verse they paid for.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in the New York State Supreme Court last week, Nas was accused of duping Chocolate City after they had paid the rapper $50,000 for the verse.

According to the lawsuit, in 2013, Nas and Goodman entered an agreement to contribute a verse to a track from M.I.

Tagbo buried, lawyer claims Davido cleared by Police

The remains of Tagbo Umeike, the late friend of music artiste, Davido, who died from suffocation, have been buried.

The burial was done in his family compound in Anambra State on Friday.

There had been rumours that Mr. Umeike died of alcohol poisoning after his birthday party at Shisha Lounge in Lekki, Lagos on October 2.

Late Tagbo and Davido

Davido, full name David Adeleke, became a person of interest after the rumours began circulating that he had a hand in Mr. Umeike’s death.

Peter Okoye releases first solo single ‘Cool It Down’

Following the breakup of Nigerian pop group, Psquare, Peter Okoye has officially become the first member of the defunct group to release a solo song and video. The song is a mid-tempo tune titled Cool it down.

The track was released under his own imprint PClassic Records while Patrick Elis shot the video.