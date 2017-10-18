Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, others nominated for 2017 MOBO Awards

Related News

Some top Nigerian singers have been nominated for this year’s MOBO Awards.

This year’s event marks the 22nd anniversary of the MOBO Awards with artists from various genres of music competing in different categories.

Contending for the highly coveted “Best African Act” award are some of Nigeria’s finest music exports like Davido, Maleek Berry, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Wizkid battling it out.

Other African music acts in this category are, Sarkodie, Eugy and Juls.

Wizkid was also nominated for “Best International Act” up against Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Solange Knowles, SZA, and Travis Scott.

On the international scene, UK grime music clearly takes centre stage with Stormzy leading the way with five nominations.

See full list of nominees:

Best Male Act

Maleek Berry

J Hus

Giggs

Sampha

Stormzy

Dave

Chip

Bugzy Malone

Skepta

Mostack

Best Female

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don

Best Album

J Hus – Common Sense

Nines – One Foot Out

Sampha – Process

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life

Best Newcomer

Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane

Best Song

J Hus – ‘Did You See’

Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra – ‘Dun Talkin’

Not3s – ‘Addison Lee’

Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’

Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane – ‘Bestie’

Best Video

Bossman Birdie- ‘Walk The Walk’

J Hus – ‘Spirit’

Loyle Carner – ‘The Isle Of Arran’

Mist – ‘Hot Property’

Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’

Best Hip-Hop Act

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32

Best Grime Act

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley

Best R&B/Soul Act

Supported by Mi-Soul

Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha

Best International Act

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid

Best African Act

Davido

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid

Best Reggae Act

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan

Best Jazz Act

Cleveland Watkiss

Dayme Arocena

Mr Jukes

Moses Boyd

Terrace Martin

Best Gospel Act

Lurine Cato

Triple O

Mali Music

S.O.

Volney Morgan & New-Ye