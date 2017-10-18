Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, others nominated for 2017 MOBO Awards

Some top Nigerian singers have been nominated for this year’s MOBO Awards.
This year’s event marks the 22nd anniversary of the MOBO Awards with artists from various genres of music competing in different categories.
Contending for the highly coveted “Best African Act” award are some of Nigeria’s finest music exports like Davido, Maleek Berry, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Wizkid battling it out.
Other African music acts in this category are, Sarkodie, Eugy and Juls.
Wizkid was also nominated for “Best International Act” up against Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Solange Knowles, SZA, and Travis Scott.
On the international scene, UK grime music clearly takes centre stage with Stormzy leading the way with five nominations.
See full list of nominees:
Best Male Act
Maleek Berry
J Hus
Giggs
Sampha
Stormzy
Dave
Chip
Bugzy Malone
Skepta
Mostack
Best Female
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
Best Album
J Hus – Common Sense
Nines – One Foot Out
Sampha – Process
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life
Best Newcomer
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
Best Song
J Hus – ‘Did You See’
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra – ‘Dun Talkin’
Not3s – ‘Addison Lee’
Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane – ‘Bestie’
Best Video
Bossman Birdie- ‘Walk The Walk’
J Hus – ‘Spirit’
Loyle Carner – ‘The Isle Of Arran’
Mist – ‘Hot Property’
Stormzy – ‘Big For Your Boots’
Best Hip-Hop Act
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
Best Grime Act
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best R&B/Soul Act
Supported by Mi-Soul
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
Best International Act
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
Best African Act
Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
Best Jazz Act
Cleveland Watkiss
Dayme Arocena
Mr Jukes
Moses Boyd
Terrace Martin
Best Gospel Act
Lurine Cato
Triple O
Mali Music
S.O.
Volney Morgan & New-Ye