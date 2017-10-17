Kwam1, 2baba, Seyi Shay others for AFRIMA Music Village

Related News

Top Nigerian musicians, Kwam1, 2baba and Seyi Shay, are some of the acts billed to perform at the All Africa Music Awards music village.

The music village, a pre-award event of the AFRIMA awards is scheduled for Friday, November 10. It is an open music festival set to showcase live performances of over 40 African music superstars.

Also expected to perform at the event are Tanzanian Bongo-flava king Diamond Platnumz, House music star Niniola, Ugandan pop-star Eddy Kenzo, and Pasuma Wonder.

Other stars confirmed for the event are Wande Coal from Nigeria, VVIP from Ghana, Salif Keita from Mali, Shyn from Madagascar, Tekno from Nigeria, Young Paris from DRC, Daphne from Cameroon.

Olamide, Small Doctor, Adekunle Gold, Shatta Wale (Ghana), Neil Oliver (Benin), Qritical (Kenya), Fally Ipupa (DRC), TayGrin (Malawi), The Dogg (Namibia), and Nsoki, Angola are others on the lineup.

A statement by the organisers of the award has also unveiled some of the activities of the AFRIMA 2017.

“Some of the events to happen at the biggest awards event on the continent include the Africa Music Business Roundtable (AMBR) on November 10 which is a platform for African music executives, investors and artistes to chart a course for development towards the nurturing and packaging of music in a way that creates jobs and reflects positively on the GDP of the continent,” the statement read.

“International and African music brands and organisations will also showcase products and services at the 2017 AMBR exhibition with attendance subject to registration on the AFRIMA website. Some of the speakers billed for the roundtable are general manager, Sony Music, West Africa; Micheal Ugwu; board chairman of the Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition, South Africa; Sipho Sithole, and head of public relations and special projects, Universal Music; Hadja Kobele.

“The main awards ceremony on Sunday, November 12 is a glittery, star-studded and world-class event that celebrates African music heritage and rewards African music artistes with the 23.9 karat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy. The culturally themed ceremony connects music stars, entertainment investors, and government personalities on the red carpet before the main awards ceremony.

“There will be live performances and television broadcast to 84 countries on 109 television stations around the world. Seats are reserved for members of the public who purchase tickets on the AFRIMA website and other designated outlets.”

Lagos state is hosting AFRIMA for the second consecutive year.