DJ Cuppy features Tekno on debut single, “Green Light”

Nigerian female disc jockey, producer and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her debut single titled “Green Light”.

The Afrobeats tune features award-winning singer and Triple MG act, Tekno.

The release of the track is accompanied by a music video directed by Sesan.

The single comes shortly after she recently confirmed her split with her boyfriend, Victor Anichebe, Nigeria’s footballer.

Considered as one of Nigeria’s leading female DJs, Cuppy has made a name for herself locally and internationally.

A graduate of Business and French from King’s College, University of London, DJ Cuppy shows a completely different angle to her brand with the release of “Green Light”.

“With her musical talent, Cuppy is already known as a gifted DJ and creative, but ‘Green Light’ sees her step into the world of vocalist, songwriter, and producer. Upon hearing ‘Green Light’, its contagious sound is certainly captivating. By the sounds of it, ‘Green Light’ will be a firm favourite in Afrobeat playlists across the world!”, a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES read.

DJ Cuppy who is the daughter of business magnate, Femi Otedola, featured in British public-service television documentary, ‘Lagos To London, Britain’s New Super-Rich’, in 2016.