D.J Cuppy’ Femi Otedola’s daughter confirms split with striker Victor Anichebe

Florence Otedola, “ DJ Cuppy’’, has confirmed split with her boyfriend, Victor Anichebe, Nigeria’s professional footballer and a striker for Beijing Enterprises.

Cuppy, a disc jockey, music producer and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, made this known in a recent interview.

She cited distance, time difference and their tight schedule as the reasons for the breakup, but that they are both friends.

Cuppy recently moved back to Nigeria and Mr. Anichebe lives in China.

Cuppy featured on Channel 4, a British public-service television documentary, `Lagos To London, Britain’s New Super-Rich’ in 2016.

‘People saying “this DJ is his so and so’s daughter” it doesn’t bother me anymore as I love what I do.

‘I only worry I am not going to make the impact I want to make,” she said as her gigs have included DJing at the inauguration of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘I am scared of always being his (Otedola’s) daughter and not getting past that, for me that means not being successful enough.

“I am still masked by my dad’s success. If I didn’t try and make it outside Nigeria I would be unhappy.’

Cuppy is keen to be famous in her own right as a DJ and has been securing gigs around the world at venues including Privé, Jalouse, District and Funky Buddha.

While Cuppy admits her father’s fortune has opened doors and helped her network, she said she has to prove her talent behind the decks to secure more work.

“I think I am a great DJ. Network comes into it but if I don’t do well I won’t get asked back no matter whose daughter I am.”

Cuppy, who recently graduated from King’s College, University of London, with a degree in business and French, said she wants to become renowned around the world as a DJ and make it into Forbes 30 under 30 Rich List.

She said she does have to deal with criticism from those who think she has only had the opportunities in her career she has had so far due to her father’s connections and purse strings, but she said this doesn’t concern her anymore.

