Davido lied about Tagbo’s death, re-invited for questioning – Police 

The police in Lagos have said that Tagbo Umeike, the late friend of music artiste, Davido, died from suffocation.

The police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, stated this at a briefing in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon, where he announced that Davido has been re-invited for questioning.

According to Mr. Edgal, the autopsy report revealed that Tagbo died from suffocation, adding that Davido’s driver and two of his friends abandoned him in his car at the hospital.

Mr. Edgal said Davido has been re-invited for questioning because he lied that he only knew of Tagbo’s demise while he was at DNA nightclub, in Victoria Island, a claim that has been found to be untrue.

Tagbo reportedly died on the eve of his birthday on Tuesday at a bar in the Lekki area of the state. Two other associates of the singer – DJ Olu, 25, and Chime Amaechi – were found lifeless in the former’s BMW car parked in the underground garage of Block B, Banana Island, Lagos on Saturday, three days after Tagbo’s death.

A Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma, had, through a post on Instagram, accused Davido of dumping Tagbo’s corpse at the General Hospital, Lagos, after he allegedly died in his (Davido’s) car.

The actress alleged in the post, which she later deleted, that Davido and his crew fled after depositing the corpse.

Danjuma wrote, “Davido where is Tagbo? He was with you and your crew last night. You all wore fez caps to hide your identities after he died in your car. You dumped him at the general hospital and ran away…the law must play its role this time…you all better provide Tagbo alive.@davidoofficial.

“After you all abandoned him at the general hospital, you continued your stupid grooving at DNA and had the nerves to promote your show. This is not an ordinary boy that you can intimidate his family…we need you to tell us how he died in your car and why you ran away. The police and the hospital confirmed that you all ran away. If you think your money can save you, you just met your match.”

She also dismissed insinuations that Tagbo died from drunkenness, saying he was not a drunkard.

“Even in death, lies are being told of you. Those who knew you knew you never drank to an extent of getting drunk…the wicked shall never go unpunished. RIP. The truth is already out. Today (Wednesday) is your birthday. Happy super birthday,” Danjuma added.

Davido had also responded to Danjuma’s post via Snapchat, absolving himself from Tagbo’s death.

The celebrity musician described the allegation as “false” and said he was not going to make further comments on the incident.