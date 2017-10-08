American rapper Nelly arrested for alleged rape

Related News

The American rapper Cornell Haynes, popularly known as Nelly, has been arrested after a woman accused him of raping her in his tour bus.

The Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer was arrested on Saturday in Auburn, State of Washington in the north-western part of the U.S.

Police arrested Nelly in the early morning and took him to a jail in Des Moines, Washington, according to a report from the police department in nearby Auburn, the CNN reports.

He was booked for investigation of rape in the second-degree and released a few hours later.

The rapper later tweeted on Saturday afternoon describing the allegation as false.

“I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he wrote. “I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”