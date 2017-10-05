Wizkid, Davido, others nominated for 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards

The SSE Arena in Wembley, London will on November 12 be the venue for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards with Rita Ora as the host of the ceremony.
This edition would see two of Nigeria’s hottest music act, Wizkid and Davido, battle it out to win the highly coveted “Best African Act” category.
Other African acts contending to earn the title include Babes Wodumo and Nasty C from South Africa, C4 Pedro from Angola and Nyashinski from Kenya.
On the world scene, pop singer Taylor swift leads with six nominations while Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar have four nominations.
This would be the second time London will host the ceremony; the first was in 1996 at Alexandra Palace.
2017 MTV EMA NOMINEES
Best Song
• Clean Bandit (featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie) — “Rockabye”
• DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”
• Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”
• Luis Fonsi (featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber) — “Despacito (Remix)”
• Shawn Mendes — “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”
Best Video
• Foo Fighters — “Run”
• Katy Perry (featuring Migos) — “Bon Appétit”
• Kendrick Lamar — “Humble”
• Kyle (featuring Lil Yachty) — “iSpy”
• Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do”
Best Artist
• Ariana Grande
• Ed Sheeran
• Kendrick Lamar
• Miley Cyrus
• Shawn Mendes
• Taylor Swift
Best New
• Dua Lipa
• Julia Michaels
• Khalid
• Kyle
• Rag’n’Bone Man
Best Pop
• Camila Cabello
• Demi Lovato
• Miley Cyrus
• Shawn Mendes
• Taylor Swift
Best Electronic
• Calvin Harris
• David Guetta
• Major Lazer
• Martin Garrix
• The Chainsmokers
Best Rock
• Coldplay
• Foo Fighters
• Royal Blood
• The Killers
• U2
Best Alternative
• Imagine Dragons
• Lana Del Rey
• Lorde
• The xx
• Thirty Seconds To Mars
Best Hip Hop
• Drake
• Eminem
• Future
• Kendrick Lamar
• Post Malone
Best Live
• Bruno Mars
• Coldplay
• Ed Sheeran
• Eminem
• U2
Best World Stage
• Steve Aoki
• Kings of Leon
• Tomorrowland 2017
• DNCE
• The Chainsmokers
• Foo Fighters
Best Push
• Hailee Steinfeld
• Jon Bellion
• Julia Michaels
• Kacy Hill
• Khalid
• KYLE
• Noah Cyrus
• Petite Meller
• Rag’n’Bone Man
• SZA
• The Head and the Heart
Biggest Fans
• Ariana Grande
• Justin Bieber
• Katy Perry
• Shawn Mendes
• Taylor Swift
Best Look
• Dua Lipa
• Harry Styles
• Rita Ora
• Taylor Swift
• ZAYN
Regional nominations
Europe
Best UK Act
• Dua Lipa
• Ed Sheeran
• Little Mix
• Stormzy
• Louis Tomlinson
Best Danish Act
• Christopher
• Kesi
• Lukas Graham
• Martin Jensen
• MØ
Best Finnish Act
• Alma
• Evelina
• Haloo Helsinki!
• Mikael Gabriel
• Robin
Best Norwegian Act
• Alan Walker
• Astrid S
• Gabrielle Leithaug
• Kygo
• Seeb
Best Swedish Act
• Axwell and Ingrosso
• Galantis
• Tove Lo
• Vigiland
• Zara Larsson
Best German Act
• Alle Farben
• Cro
• Mark Forster
• Marteria
• Wincent Weiss
Best Dutch Act
• Boef
• Chef’Special
• Lucas & Steve
• Lil Kleine
• Roxeanne Hazes
Best Belgian Act
• Bazart
• Coely
• Lost Frequencies
• Loïc Nottet
• Oscar & The Wolf
Best Swiss Act
• Lo & Leduc
• Mimiks
• Pegasus
• Xen
• Züri West
Best French Act
• Soprano
• MHD
• Amir Haddad
• Petit Biscuit
• Feder
Best Italian Act
• Ermal Meta
• Fabri Fibra
• Francesco Gabbani
• Thegiornalisti
• Tiziano Ferro
Best Spanish Act
• C. Tangana
• Kase O
• Lori Meyers
• Miguel Bosé
• Viva Suecia
Best Portuguese Act
• Mickael Carreira
• Miguel Araújo
• Overule
• Virgul
Best Polish Act
• Bednarek
• Dawid Kwiatkowski
• Margaret
• Monika Lewczuk
• Natalia Nykiel
Best Russian Act
• Ivan Dorn
• Elena Temnikova
• Grebz
• Yolka
• Husky
Best Adria Act
• Koala Voice
• Marin Jurić – Čivro
• Nicim Izazvan
• Nina Kraljić
• Sara Jo
Best Israeli Act
• Ania Bukstein
• Nechi Nech
• Noa Kirel
• Static & Ben El Tavori
• Stephane Le Gar
Best Hungarian Act
• Freddie (singer)
• Gabi Tóth
• Joci Pápai
• Kowalsky Meg A Vega
• Magdolna Rúzsa
Africa & India
Best African Act
• Babes Wodumo
• C4 Pedro
• Davido
• Nasty C
• Nyashinski
• WizKid
Best Indian Act
• Hard Kaur
• Nucleya
• Parekh & Singh
• Raja Kumari
• Yatharth
Asia
Best Japanese Act
• Babymetal
• KOHH
• Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
• Rekishi
• Wednesday Campanella
Best Korean Act
• GFriend
• Highlight
• Mamamoo
• Seventeen
• Wanna One
Best Southeast Asian Act
• Faizal Tahir
• Dam Vinh Hung
• Isyana Sarasvati
• James Reid
• Slot Machine
• The Sam Willows
• Palitchoke Ayanaputra
Best Greater China Act
• Bii
• He Jie
• Huo Zun
• Pakho Chau
• Wang Sulong
Oceania
Best Australian Act
• Pnau
• Illy
• Jessica Mauboy
• Meg Mac
• Vera Blue
Best New Zealand Act
• Aldous Harding
• David Dallas
• Lorde
• SWIDT
The Americas
Best Argentinian Act
• Airbag
• Carajo
• Indios
• Lali
• Oriana
Best Brazilian Act
• Anitta
• Alok
• Projota
• Karol Conka
• Nego do Borel
Best Canadian Act
• Alessia Cara
• Drake
• Justin Bieber
• Shawn Mendes
• The Weeknd
Best Colombian Act
• J Balvin
• Maluma
• Morat
• Piso 21
• Sebastián Yatra
Best Mexican Act
• Café Tacuba
• Caloncho
• Mon Laferte *
• Natalia Lafourcade
• Sofia Reyes
*Mon Laferte is originally from Chile but launched her career in Mexico
Best US Act
• DJ Khaled
• Fifth Harmony
• Kendrick Lamar
• Bruno Mars
• Taylor Swift