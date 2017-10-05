TRENDING: Tiwa Savage’s comment on gender equality stirs Twitter debate

Nigerians on Twitter are currently having a heated debate over Tiwa Savage’s comment on gender equality.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, the award-winning singer and mother of one made her stance on the subject matter very clear.

“…I also don’t think men and women are equal. I don’t think that’s how God created us, especially in the household anyway. So I think as females when we realise that yeah we can be strong as female in our career and stuff, but when we are home we have to realise that the man is the head of the house.”, she said.

This comes days after she reacted to making BBC top 100 women list.

In her reaction, Tiwa Savage called on women not to allow their role as women in society limit them from harnessing their full potential.

“Don’t let being a woman hinder you, I have and still have to fight to get people to respect and appreciate my work and not limit me because I am female so this really encourages me to keep pushing and breaking boundaries,” she said.

Though this remains a strong debate worldwide, it seems most Nigerians on Twitter are in support of the Mavin Records first lady.

Read the diverse reactions below:

A Twitter user, Dr. Dipo is clearly not interested in the whole argument as his tweet suggests he is more interested in the Kachikwu vs Baru controversy.

