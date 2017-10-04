Veteran musician, Osayomore Joseph kidnapped, wife shot

Osayomore Joseph

Legendary musician, Osayomore Joseph, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence at Orovie village, Upper Ekenhuan road in Benin, Edo State.

The singer, who is famed for his Edo funk and highlife music, was abducted upon returning home shortly after performing at the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare’s II, coronation anniversary.

The Edo State president of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, Maleke Idowu, said the singer who was not feeling too well, was abducted by kidnappers who rode on a motorcycle.

Mr. Maleke added that the singer’s wife was also shot in the head and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, in Benin. 

The Edo state police command said they had commenced investigation and promised to rescue him.

