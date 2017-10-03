Davido becomes Nigeria’s most followed Celebrity on Instagram

Davido@ Instagram
Davido@ Instagram

DMW frontline act , Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido has become Nigeria’s most followed celebrity on Instagram with five million followers.

The singer clocked the landmark number on Tuesday.

Star Boy, Wizkid who has 4 million followers, and Funke Akindele-Bello who has 3.8 million followers, follow him closely. Tiwa Savage is in the third position with 3.7 million followers while Don Jazzy comes close with 3.4 million followers.

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji places fifth with 3.1 million while P-Square’s Peter Okoye has three million followers.

Meanwhile, Davido says he is set to take Africa for the “30 Billion Africa Tour“.

He revealed this via his Instagram handle with the tour starting on October 7 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The tour will also touch cities like Accra, Harare, Gaborone, Polokwane, Luanda, Maputo, Conakry and Abidjan before ending on December 27 in Lagos, Nigeria.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.