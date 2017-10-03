American singer Tom Petty is dead

Related News

American musician, songwriter and record producer, Thomas Petty, widely known as Tom Petty is dead.

The award-winning singer suffered cardiac arrest and was found unconscious at his Malibu home early Monday morning. He was 66.

Petty’s death was confirmed via his official Twitter account by his long-time manager, Tony Dimitriades.

The statement described his passing as peaceful.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend, Tom Petty.

“He suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Centre but could not be revived.

“He died peacefully at 8:40 PM PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

Petty was best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but was also a member and co-founder of the late 1980s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, and his early band Mudcrutch.