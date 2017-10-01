PSquare’s split is publicity stunt – Kenny Ogungbe

Related News

Veteran broadcaster and CEO of Kennis Music, Kenny Ogungbe, has described the fight and split of Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square as a publicity stunt.

The two brothers and their older brother/manager, Jude Okoye, have been in the news after aggressive posts on their social media walls hinted that all was not well.

Ogungbe, while speaking on his radio station Kennis Music Radio, described the entire issue as a publicity stunt, saying it is a game to have P-Square fans riled up.

“I am sure they have a massive show coming up in December, and they are using this as a publicity stunt. They have over a 100 songs and people who called us on the radio within 15 minutes requested for about 29 of their songs.

“If you are breaking up after recording about 100 songs, will you break up to record another big song as a solo artiste? At what age? How many songs are they going to release that would be up to what they have released already?

“At what age do they want to do that when people are interested in listening to songs released by younger artistes?

“Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game. Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them.”

About a week ago, Peter sent a letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo, demanding a termination of the partnership agreement between the duo.

Peter recently took to his Instagram page to slam his brother Paul. Paul had initially posted a tweet were he asked his fans to stop tagging him in any “beer parlour or restaurant” appearance. This was seen as a shade at his brother Peter who has been posting flyers of shows he has planned in America.

In March 2016, the duo had a difference in opinion regarding what Peter perceived as lopsidedness in individual input to songs featured on their joint albums, with Paul getting a lion share of his songs selected.

This led to Peter refusing to engage with P-Square for weeks. Peter then relocated, taking his wife and kids from the mansion they both lived in for years and accommodated their extended family.

A lawyer is also involved in helping to split their fortune, as they were both involved in joint ventures over the years.

This is the third time that the Okoye family feud will be coming to the fore. This time around, it appears to close watchers that the twin singing sensation may finally be splitting for good