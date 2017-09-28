Tiwa Savage reacts to making BBC top 100 women list

Related News

Award winning Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage, has called on women not to allow their gender to limit their attaining utmost best in life.

Ms. Sawage who was reacting to bring one of the BBC’s 100 Most Inspirational and Innovative Women list said this on her instagram handle @tiwasavage on Thursday.

“Don’t let being a woman hinder you, I have and still have to fight to get people to respect and appreciate my work and not limit me because I am female so this really encourages me to keep pushing and breaking boundaries,” she said.

“It’s true when they say your brightest moments usually come after your darkest times.

“Keep your head up and work hard through it. The same people laughing at you will celebrate you.

“Do not let anything hold you back because you are a mother, wife, young, older or a female.

“You can never leave a footprint that will last if you are always working on tiptoes,” she said further quoting Leymar Gbowee, popular Liberian female activist.

Ms. Savage also urged her fans to “put God first, enjoy life, love, be a good human and do what makes you happy.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Eminado’ crooner is a mother of one with several awards and a Sony/ATV publishing deal to her name.

Also, Nigerian-British Anne-Marie Imafidon made the list for her role in supporting women to go into careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Ms. Imafidon founded and became CEO of `Stemettes’’ in 2013, a social enterprise promoting women in STEM careers, and was honoured with Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2016.

At 15, she was admitted a degree program and became the youngest graduate with a Master’s degree from Oxford University at the age of 19.