Nigerian flutist, Tee Mac, calls for revival of live shows

Tee Mac. [Photo credit: Ripples Nigeria]

A musician, Omatshola Iseli, also known as Tee Mac, has advised artistes and other stakeholders in the tourism sector to revive live shows as a means of attracting international tourists to Nigeria.

Mr. Iseli told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that popular and talented artistes should be invited by organisers as guest artistes would attract unprecedented audience.

They could be held at recreational centres, amusement parks and nightclubs while revenues generated from there would boost the nation’s revenue base and enhance its gross domestic products (GDP).

Mr. Iseli said that live shows would also provide job opportunities for many people that would be hired by the organisers.

“We must ensure that life performances are restored to boost tourism and the entertainment industry,” he said

“Nigerians are fun lovers and they leave the shores of this country to have fun abroad when they can be well entertained here,” he said.

Mr. Iseli said that budding artists and the established ones make huge sums of money abroad from entertainment.

He added that the revival of life shows would reduce criminal activities among youths who would have the opportunities to showcase their talents in one entertainment or the other.

