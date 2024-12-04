The GOC 1 Division Nigerian Army, Mayirenso Saraso, said sequel to the application of ‘non-kinetic’ measures, over 150 kidnapped victims have been unconditionally rescued from captivity since 1 November.
The GOC made the disclosure when the Chairman of Kachia Local Government Council of Kaduna State, Manzo Maigari, paid a courtesy visit at the division’s headquarters in Kaduna.
The GOC congratulated the chairman for his successful election and subsequent assumption of office.
He described Kachia as a long-standing hub for military operations in the state, alongside other key areas like Jaji and Zaria. He stressed the need for a more robust collaboration between security agencies and the political class.
The GOC outlined the division’s extensive coverage, which spans Kaduna, Jigawa, Niger and Kano states.
Mr Saraso further explained the division’s role in internal security operations in collaboration with other security agencies in the states.
On the ongoing challenges such as banditry and kidnapping in Kachia, he said that significant progress had been recorded in countering the threats.
He underscored the Nigerian Army’s relentless efforts towards the restoration of peace and security in Kaduna State.
Earlier, Mr Maigari expressed gratitude to the GOC for the division’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property in both urban and rural areas of Kachia.
He acknowledged the vital contributions of the troops stationed in Kachia and emphasised the significant impact on the safety and well-being of the residents in the area.
(NAN)
