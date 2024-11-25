The Kaduna State Police Command has paraded 523 people arrested for suspected involvement in various criminal activities in the state.
Those arrested include 26 who are suspected of involvement in kidnapping, 12 in cattle rustling, 97 in phone snatching, 17 in car snatching, and 10 in rape.
Addressing journalists at the Command headquarters on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said over 350 of the suspects were arrested after police raided black spots in the state in the ember months.
He said 102 kidnap victims were rescued during the operations, while five AK47 rifles, two pistols, one submachine gun (SMG), 283 rustled cows, 20 sheep, and 105 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.
“These achievements underscore the Kaduna State Police Command’s dedication to tackling crime and safeguarding lives and property. I wish to express my gratitude to the officers, men, and members of the public who continue to provide critical information leading to the successes we celebrate today,” he said.
Mr Abdullahi said the police would not relent in maintaining law and order in the state by strengthening community policing and fighting against all forms of criminality.
He promised to promote proactive policing, community engagement, and collaboration with other security agencies for the safety and security of the residents of Kaduna State.
