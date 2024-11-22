The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, has conferred on Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State the traditional title of “Gwarzon Daular Usmaniyya” for his leadership in the state.
Conveying the letter of the conferment to the governor in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, the Emir of Argungu, Samaila Muhammad-Mera, said the title was in recognition of his giant strides in infrastructural development in the state.
The letter reads, “We write to express our happiness and appreciation in recognition of your giant strides in the infrastructure development of Kebbi, and your cordial relationship with traditional institutions and other citizens across the state in particular, the North and Nigeria in general.
“Your efforts in the improvement of education, health, security and other social economic activities is worthy of commendation.
|
ALSO READ: Kebbi dissolves 21 local govt administrators
“Based on these achievements, we are pleased to confer on you the traditional title of “Gwarzon Daular Usmaniyya.”
Responding, Governor Idris, expressed gratitude to the Sultan for finding him worthy of the title, reiterating his commitment to supporting traditional institutions as the custodian of tradition and culture.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999