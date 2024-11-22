The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, has conferred on Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State the traditional title of “Gwarzon Daular Usmaniyya” for his leadership in the state.

Conveying the letter of the conferment to the governor in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, the Emir of Argungu, Samaila Muhammad-Mera, said the title was in recognition of his giant strides in infrastructural development in the state.

The letter reads, “We write to express our happiness and appreciation in recognition of your giant strides in the infrastructure development of Kebbi, and your cordial relationship with traditional institutions and other citizens across the state in particular, the North and Nigeria in general.

“Your efforts in the improvement of education, health, security and other social economic activities is worthy of commendation.

ALSO READ: Kebbi dissolves 21 local govt administrators

“Based on these achievements, we are pleased to confer on you the traditional title of “Gwarzon Daular Usmaniyya.”

Responding, Governor Idris, expressed gratitude to the Sultan for finding him worthy of the title, reiterating his commitment to supporting traditional institutions as the custodian of tradition and culture.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

