The highly anticipated 20th edition of the continental film awards ceremony, the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, was held to a packed house on Saturday.
The board of the Africa Film Academy (AFA), the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, held the 2024 edition amidst pomp and glee at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, GRA.
The five-hour-long film awards ceremony was co-produced by Kingsley James and Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe in Lagos, Nigeria.
Over 700 guests from different parts of Africa converged at the venue, and 26 awards were won by African film practitioners, including actors, cinematographers, producers, costumiers, set designers, and more.
|
Some of the biggest winners of the memorable night include Nigeria’s Daniel Oriahi for the film, ‘The Weekend,’ Femi Adebayo for ‘Jagun Jagun,’ and South Africa’s Jahmil X.T. Qubeka for ‘The Queenstown Kings.’
Ghanaian movie star Jackie Appiah faced tough competition from Girley Jazama, Oyin Oladejo, Unati Faku, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Laura Pepple and Ife Irele before eventually winning the best actress in a leading role for her performance in the movie “Red Carpet”.
AMAA’s CEO, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, reiterated the need for African creatives to remain united while leveraging on platforms like AMAA as a springboard to global fame.
Mr Anyiam-Osigwe also promised that the family would continue with the legacies of the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who impacted the African film industry and filmmakers before her passing. He stressed that the preparation for the 20th edition began before the founder’s death and promised to continue partnerships created and made since the inception of the continental film award.
Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, led a long list of dignitaries, including industry captains and film practitioners across Africa and beyond.
With breathtaking performances from legendary Afrobeat star Femi Kuti to Yinka Davies, the night was brightened by a long list of pan-African artistes, including Narh Tettey, Bedwei Kwaku, and Adina Thembi.
Guests and attendees couldn’t get enough of Femi Kuti and Yinka Davies, who gave stellar performances to set the pace for a memorable night.
Full list of winners
1. EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
The Last Shoe Maker – Uganda
2. JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION
CounterPunch – Kenya
3. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
The Night Still Smells of Gun Powder- Mozambique
4. OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN
AFRICAN LANGUAGE
The Queenstown Kings – South Africa
5. MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD:
Under The Hanging Tree- Namibia/UK
6. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT
Neighbourhood Alert
7. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY
The Wu Tang Experience: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE
FEATURE
Outlaw Posse
9. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
Out of Breath
10. AMAA 2024 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
Mai Martaba
11. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP
Jagun Jagun
12. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
Boda Love
13. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT
Jagun Jagun
14. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
The Queenstown Kings
15. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Weekend
16. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
Under the Haning Tree
17. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY
The Weekend
18. AMAA 2024- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD
(NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM
The Weekend
19. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR
Michelle Lemuya – Nawi
20. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Femi Adebayo- Jagun Jagun
21. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Elsie Chidera Abang – Kipkemboi
22. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Zolixa Xaluva – The Queenstown Kings
23. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Jackie Appiah -Red Carpet
24. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DEBUT FEATURE FILM BY A
DIRECTOR
LETTERS TO GODDO- Harry Bentil
25. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
.Jahmil X.T Qubeka – The Queenstown Kings
READ ALSO: Flashback: Remembering late Kolawole Olawuyi’s ‘Nnkan Nbe’ TV show
26. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
The Weekend
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999