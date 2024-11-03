The highly anticipated 20th edition of the continental film awards ceremony, the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, was held to a packed house on Saturday.

The board of the Africa Film Academy (AFA), the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, held the 2024 edition amidst pomp and glee at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, GRA.

The five-hour-long film awards ceremony was co-produced by Kingsley James and Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe in Lagos, Nigeria.

Over 700 guests from different parts of Africa converged at the venue, and 26 awards were won by African film practitioners, including actors, cinematographers, producers, costumiers, set designers, and more.

Some of the biggest winners of the memorable night include Nigeria’s Daniel Oriahi for the film, ‘The Weekend,’ Femi Adebayo for ‘Jagun Jagun,’ and South Africa’s Jahmil X.T. Qubeka for ‘The Queenstown Kings.’

Ghanaian movie star Jackie Appiah faced tough competition from Girley Jazama, Oyin Oladejo, Unati Faku, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Laura Pepple and Ife Irele before eventually winning the best actress in a leading role for her performance in the movie “Red Carpet”.

AMAA’s CEO, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, reiterated the need for African creatives to remain united while leveraging on platforms like AMAA as a springboard to global fame.

Mr Anyiam-Osigwe also promised that the family would continue with the legacies of the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who impacted the African film industry and filmmakers before her passing. He stressed that the preparation for the 20th edition began before the founder’s death and promised to continue partnerships created and made since the inception of the continental film award.

Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, led a long list of dignitaries, including industry captains and film practitioners across Africa and beyond.

With breathtaking performances from legendary Afrobeat star Femi Kuti to Yinka Davies, the night was brightened by a long list of pan-African artistes, including Narh Tettey, Bedwei Kwaku, and Adina Thembi.

Guests and attendees couldn’t get enough of Femi Kuti and Yinka Davies, who gave stellar performances to set the pace for a memorable night.

Full list of winners

1. EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

The Last Shoe Maker – Uganda

2. JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

CounterPunch – Kenya

3. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Night Still Smells of Gun Powder- Mozambique

4. OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN

AFRICAN LANGUAGE

The Queenstown Kings – South Africa

5. MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD:

Under The Hanging Tree- Namibia/UK

6. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT

Neighbourhood Alert

7. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

The Wu Tang Experience: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE

FEATURE

Outlaw Posse

9. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Out of Breath

10. AMAA 2024 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

Mai Martaba

11. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

Jagun Jagun

12. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

Boda Love

13. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

Jagun Jagun

14. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

The Queenstown Kings

15. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Weekend

16. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Under the Haning Tree

17. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

The Weekend

18. AMAA 2024- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD

(NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

The Weekend

19. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

Michelle Lemuya – Nawi

20. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Femi Adebayo- Jagun Jagun

21. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Elsie Chidera Abang – Kipkemboi

22. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Zolixa Xaluva – The Queenstown Kings

23. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jackie Appiah -Red Carpet

24. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DEBUT FEATURE FILM BY A

DIRECTOR

LETTERS TO GODDO- Harry Bentil

25. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

.Jahmil X.T Qubeka – The Queenstown Kings

26. AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

The Weekend

