The Kannywood movie industry has appointed Senator Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, as its patron.

The industry’s leadership, led by Chairperson Alasan Kwalli, honoured Mr Barau during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Barau represents Kano Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Accepting the appointment, the Senator pledged to continue supporting the industry, acknowledging its significant contribution to the nation’s entertainment sector.

He encouraged Kannywood actors to use their movies to promote peace and unity and to support the federal government’s efforts to combat security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping.

‘‘In the industry, there are an uncountable number of self-employed people who are also employing others. This is commendable and a significant contribution to the nation,’’ he said.

The Chairperson of the Kannywood Guild of Actors, Alasan Kwalli, praised Senator Barau as a “great pillar” and a “father to the Kannywood industry,” recognising his long-standing support for the industry.

Shehu Hassan-Kano, Chairperson of the guild’s board of trustees, assured the government that the industry was ready to partner in promoting peace and unity.

Other actors at the senator’s office included Lawal Nuhu, Hadizan Saima and others.

Similarly, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (NAN), the umbrella body of Nollywood actors, appointed business mogul Kenneth Ifekudu as its National Patron on Friday.

Emeka Rollas, the national president of AGN, said Ifekudu’s appointment was in recognition of his passionate contributions to the growth and development of the creative economy and his philanthropic gestures.

