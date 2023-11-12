Veteran actor Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama, is dead.

He was 84.

The Kaduna-based famous Kannywood actor died around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Mohammad Usman, one of the late actor’s sons, confirmed his death to Daily Trust and revealed that he left behind two wives and 12 children.

The cause of his death is unknown.

His son, however, said the funeral prayer would be held at a mosque in Kabala Costain, Kaduna.

Samanja

If you are a fan of 80’s television programming, you would be familiar with the name Samanja.

Samanja Mazan Fama was an army officer with a signature moustache and a funny way of dishing out and receiving orders in English.

The word Samanja is a coinage of the military rank, Sergeant Major.

Pategi was a movie veteran and a war veteran, having fought in the Nigerian Civil War under the late

former military ruler General Sani Abacha, who was then of a lower rank.

In a recent interview, the veteran actor said his performance was enhanced in the drama due to his military experience.

The Kwara State royalty was also said to have given up his claim to the throne to pursue his passion for entertainment.

In 2021, the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, donated N2m to Samanja in Kaduna.

Me Yahaya, who was represented by Brig.-Gen Vitalis Okoro, Chief of Staff, to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division made the donation when he visited the veteran actor at his residence.

