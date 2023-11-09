The Kano Hisbah has announced plans to facilitate marriages for TikTokers in Kano and support their businesses.

At a meeting convened by the Hisbah in Kano on Monday, the morality security outfit said it is ready to offer guidance to TikTokers on improving their moral values and TikToking for the benefit of the people.

Popular Murja Kunya, a TikToker known for her controversial content frequently stirring debate in most Northern states, and other popular tiktokers were invited to the command’s headquarters in Kano for the enlightenment meeting.

The Deputy Commander-General of Hisbah, Mujahid Aminuddeen, encouraged the attendees to bring their educational and business certificates, ensuring their identities remain protected by covering their faces.

According to Mr Aminuddeen, the purpose of the meeting is to offer support to interested persons in receiving assistance from the state’s governor, Abba Yusuf.

The Tiktokers, in overwhelming numbers, attended the meeting.

The Commander-General of the Hisbah board, Aminu Daurawa, told attendees that the Hisbah is willing to give them all the necessary support to live a sustainable life, “those of you that have fiancees or are interested in marriage, we promise to organise a grand wedding and take responsibility for all the expenses.”

He also advised the popular TikTokers Murja Kunya and others in attendance on how to be good people of good morals despite TicToking.

The TikTokers responded positively to the offer and engaged in discussions with senior Hisbah officials.

The Hisbah provided N2,000 as a stipend to TikTok participants who attended the event.

