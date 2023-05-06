TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s foremost non-interest bank, has announced top Kannywood actress Saratu Daso as brand ambassador.

On Friday, a statement by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Hamid Joda, in Abuja said the idea is a marketing strategy to popularise TAJBank’s techno-powered innovative products and services at the grassroots.

Mr Joda said that it would also deepen financial inclusion in the country.

Osita Iheme (Pawpaw), Usman Uzee, Aisha Falke (Northern Hibiscus) and Hauwa Jalilah were also announced as brand influencers of the bank.

According to Joda, the emergence of the ambassadors and influencers followed a rigorous selection process by a brand expert team constituted by the management.

He said the initiative was based on the customer-oriented business philosophy of TAJBank.

“It is also aimed at leveraging the brand ambassadors and influencers’ selfless services and commitment to poverty alleviation in the grassroots,” he said.

He described the event as epochal in the bank’s efforts to tell Nigerians and the global community that TAJBank was determined to serve them better by bringing joy to as many ready to bank with it.

“As you can see, these brand ambassadors and influencers have carved a niche for themselves as highly responsible players in the movie industry over the years.

“By their actions, they are people-oriented and socially responsible, primarily through their financial and other support to the needy.

“So, as our partners in the brand and marketing drive for TAJBank, we are optimistic that millions of customers, who are our only interest, will immeasurably benefit from this partnership,” he said.

In remarks on behalf of the ambassadors, Iheme said that he was proud to be part of TAJBank”s commitment to poverty alleviation in the country.

Also, Aisha Falke, one of the newly announced influencers, said she was proud to have emerged as one of TAJBank’s influencers.

After the ceremony, Daso applauded the bank for recognising her as one of their ambassadors.

“I thank you all for this gesture, and I pray you prosper in all your doings.”

